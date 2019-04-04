CLOTHES ENCOUNTERS Comes to Newport Playhouse
Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant is thrilled to continue their 36th Season with the farce Clothes Encounters by Roger Karshner, a farce of double-meanings, mistaken identities, and sexual innuendo. Two couples. One out-of-control shower head. "A non-stop evening of hilarious nonsense." (The Portland Oregonian) Directed by W. Richard Johnson, Clothes Encounters opens with a daytime matinee on Thursday April 4, and runs through Friday, May 25, 2019.
Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as weekday and Sunday matinees at the Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant, 102 Connell Highway, Newport, RI. Admission is $52.95, which includes a homemade buffet and post-show cabaret (show only admission is $25) Purchase online at www.newportplayhouse.com or by calling (401) 848-PLAY (7529).
In Clothes Encounters we meet Alan (Rick Bagley), part of a husband & wife real estate team who is showing a property to potential homebuyer Betty (Pamela Gill). A misdirected shower head inadvertently soaks Betty through- and she innocently disrobes to dry off. Enter Alan's wife & fellow broker Kathy (Sandi Nicastro) who has brought Betty's husband, Ralph (Tony Annicone) to tour the home as well when-- surprise! Ralph also falls victim to the out-of-control shower and is soaked to the gills.
The plot thickens with the introduction of bumbling handyman Heinz (Matthew Johnson) and double entendres abound as crafty couple Alan and Kathy must pull out every trick in the book to keep indisposed Betty and Ralph from accidentally running into each other.
Under the direction of W. Richard Johnson, Clothes Encounters features Tony Annicone, Rick Bagley, Pamela Gill, Matthew Johnson and Sandi Nicastro. Post-show cabaret under the musical direction of Kyle Medeiros features W. Richard Johnson, Sandi Nicastro, Sarah Reed, Olivia M. Sahlin, Mary Elizabeth Perry, Audrey Robinson and James R. Walsh.
Newport Playhouse continues their 36th season with Always A Bridesmaid by Jones, Hope, Wooten running May-July, then Funny Money by Ray Cooney July-August, Bingo! by Allan Stratton onstage from September-October, Marc Camoletti's hilarious Boeing Boeing October-November and then A Christmas Cactus by Eliot Byerrum closing out the season from November-December.