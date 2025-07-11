Artistic Director Josh Short Talks About FRINGEPVD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What inspired you to start FRINGEPVD?

The Providence Fringe Festival came out of a clear need - at the time of its founding, Wilbury Theatre Group had already been active for three years producing new and exciting work from artists throughout Rhode Island, but we noticed that no matter how many shows we produced there was still an incredibly vibrant of performing artists in Providence and throughout Rhode Island who lacked opportunities to share their work. The inspiration to launch a fringe festival came from this creative gap-providing an accessible platform for local and national artists to showcase new and daring performances. With Wilbury's mission to uplift local voices and push the boundaries of performance, producing a Fringe Festival felt like a natural and necessary extension.

How long has Wilbury Theatre Group been producing FRINGEPVD?

It's been twelve years since we started the Providence Fringe Festival, and in that time it's evolved into an incredible platform for artists and performers in the region and beyond. Over the last few years, the festival has gained a reputation for promoting innovative and diverse works in the performing arts. The event highlights not only artistic talent but also fosters community involvement and encourages audience engagement through accessible performances.

How has the festival evolved over the years?

Since the beginning FRINGEPVD has grown steadily, attracting more artists and audiences with each passing year. It has expanded its reach beyond Rhode Island to include performers from Massachusetts and across the country. Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has remained resilient, shifting to virtual formats when needed and retaining a loyal audience base. Over time, FRINGEPVD has also increased the number of performances, added more free community events, and broadened its geographic footprint within the city. Its adaptability-logistically and creatively-has been key to its continued growth.

Any notable performances or memories from your time at FRINGEPVD?

Every year brings a new batch of off-the-wall and unpredictable performances to FRINGEPVD. We usually have a great mix of theater, music, dance and comedic performances, popping up all over the Valley Arts District. A couple years ago, we had a circus troupe from Vermont perform, where the performers all portrayed different animals as the world was ending due to climate change. And last year we had a local band, The Rhode Island Ukulele Armada perform Rhode Dawn a parody of the film Red Dawn, set in Rhode Island. With 70 shows this year, there are going to be a lot of memorable moments once again!

What makes Providence a good place for a Fringe Festival?

Providence has an incredibly vibrant and dynamic arts and culture scene that continues to draw both artists and audiences from near and far. During the festival, we present a wide array of engaging events throughout the community, offering visitors multiple opportunities to experience the creative energy that defines the city. We actively encourage attendees to explore all that Providence has to offer-its rich history, diverse neighborhoods, and thriving local businesses. With its welcoming atmosphere, enthusiastic audiences, and centrally located venues, Providence provides an ideal setting for artists looking to share their work beyond their home state. It's not just a destination-it's a place where creativity is celebrated and supported.

What are you looking forward to most for this year's FRINGEPVD?

This year, we're expanding programming-wise as well as geographically. FRINGEPVD has 40% more shows in 2025 and has added two new venues (another venue at 50 Sims and The Providence Drum Troupe Clubhouse on Atwells Ave). For our Sims Ave Fest + Family Fringe on July 26, we are partnering with R.A.M.P. and their Accessibility is Festival, celebrating the 35 anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. We're also partnering with Haus of Codec again for their Artist Marketplace. As always, this event is free and a great event for families. People should check the FRINGEPVD website to learn more about the incredible performances coming up and the free special events happening throughout the festival!

About Wilbury Theatre Group

Winner of the 2018 National Theater Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, Wilbury Theatre Group is a professional, nonprofit theatre company that engages our community in thought-provoking conversation through new works, reimagined classics and adventurous playmaking. We are idealistic, ambitious, and stubborn in our resolve to create theatre that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. For more information visit thewilburygroup.org