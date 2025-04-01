2025 Class Of The ARTS Scholarships Program Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



the Providence Performing Arts Center's Community Outreach Committee has revealed that 101 Rhode Island middle school students have each received an ARTS Scholarship of up to $600 to attend an arts program or camp of their choice this summer. Eight of these recipients have received a special memorial Scholarship supported by the DePietro, O'Donnell and Ragosta families to carry on the artistic spirit of their loved ones.

The ARTS Scholarships program is made possible by Textron Charitable Trust, Ocean State Charities Trust and PPAC's Annual Fund Donors, with additional support from WPRI 12.

Janet Fogarty, Chair of the Community Outreach Committee of the PPAC Board of Directors, said, “I know that I speak for all members of PPAC's ARTS Scholarships sub-committee when I say that we are encouraged and inspired by the student applications we receive each year. We appreciate the opportunity to play a small part in helping Rhode Island middle school students pursue, and in some cases discover, their passion for the arts.”

Karen Warfield, Community Affairs Manager at Textron, Inc., said, “Congratulations to the 2025 winners! For more than two decades, the Textron Charitable Trust has been proud to support the PPAC ARTS Scholarships program. We are honored to play a role in the lives of students across the state who pursue their artistic passion each summer.”

The 101 students making up the 2025 ARTS Scholarships class is the largest group to receive Arts Scholarships since the program began in 1996. The PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program, thanks to a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest, a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center which featured local, volunteer gospel choirs.

P.J. Prokop, Director of Marketing at PPAC, said, “Everyone at PPAC feels tremendous pride in providing middle school students with the opportunity to pursue their interests and develop their talents via summer arts education programs based right here in Rhode Island. Congratulations to all the ARTS Scholarship recipients; we hope your individual experiences this summer will inspire you to continue following your dreams.”

The ARTS Scholarships 2025 awards will be presented during a special ceremony in May for scholarship recipients and their invited guests at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

The ARTS Scholarships recipients for 2025 are:

Abby Elizabeth Santos Aguilar – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston

Abigail Mendonca – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence

Abigail Williamson – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Alice Richards – St. Michael's Country Day School, Newport

Alyvia Perogino – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Amber Prensa – Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence

Amiya Bynum – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston

Angelina Bianco – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Angelise Vargas – Highlander Charter School, Providence

Annabella Licciardi – St. Joseph School, West Warwick

Annabelle Blazier – Winman Middle School, Warwick

Anthony Nardolillo – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Aria Shekleton – Home School, Woonsocket

Ariahaj Feliciano – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Aubree Garza – Samuel Slater Middle School, Pawtucket

Aubree McCormack – Joseph H. Gaudet Middle School, Middletown

Ava Furtado – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston

Avery Rueb – Ponaganset Middle School, Glocester

Ayla Souphida – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Bella Ferrazzano – Park View Middle School, Cranston

Brandy Henry-Mejia – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston

Brookylnn Duffy – Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School

Brynn Lynch – The Compass School, Kingston

Caidyn DaSilva – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Cassidy Bowers – Nathan Bishop Middle school, Providence

Cecelia Reynolds – Davisville Middle School, North Kingstown

Celia Usmar – Meadowbrook Waldorf School, Richmond

Crosby Lowe – John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick

Daniel Ortega Cortez – Blackstone Valley Prep Junior High School, Central Falls

Desire Candanedo – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence

Destiny Viau – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Eduard Gonzalez – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence

Elijah Frechette – Hamlet Middle School, Woonsocket

Elizabeth Zaray Salguero Juarez – Highlander Charter School, Providence

Emily Munoz Mendez – The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls

Emily Welesko – Wickford Middle School

Emma Fox – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Emma Young – Park View Middle School, Cranston

Erika Infante – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence

Ethan Maknoxa – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Finnegan Chadwick – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Grace Van Sickle – Providence Classical Academy, Warwick

Hailey Mejia – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Hannah Silva – Home School, Cranston

Ivan Nanson – Kickemuit Middle School, Warren

Jacoby Doris – Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School, Woonsocket

Jaxen Garcia – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence

Jay Melo – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence

Jose A. Santos – Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence

Journie Calvert – Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence

Julia Little – Barrington Christian Academy

Justin Law – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Katherine Smith – Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School, Woonsocket

Katie Mandel – North Cumberland Middle School

Khloe Mendonca – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Leah Fernandez Carbajal – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Leah Hicks – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Liana Odabashyan – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston

Liana Villa-Palacio – Saint Cecilia School, Pawtucket

Lianna Mosunic – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston

Liliana Dion – Birchwood Middle School, North Providence

Lillian Lin – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Lily Dillon – Winman Middle School, Warwick

Luis Erazo – The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls

Maggie Chase – Tiverton Middle School

Maria Walker – Ponaganset Middle School, Glocester

Marley Mendes Araujo – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston

Maya Mendonca – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Michelle Phothisane – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Monty Eagan-Bloom – The Croft School, Providence

Naomi Geist – St. Pius V Catholic School, Providence

Nareg Odabashyan – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Nayeli Ferrer – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston

Olivia Perry – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Olivia Phok – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Olivia Zeng – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Piper Hartman – Home School, Providence

Riley Jimenez – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Russell Pine – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Rylee Taul – Home School, West Warwick

Samantha Bustos – Blackstone Valley Prep Junior High School, Central Falls

Samuel Brotherton – Winman Middle School, Warwick

Sera Sorvillo – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Skylar Roberts – Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School

Sofia Batres – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston

Valentina Colon – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston

Vera Mkrtchian – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston

Victoria Davis – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Violet Grant – St. Mary Academy - Bay View, East Providence

Xaony Rodriguez – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence

Yasmine Baheneka – Highlander Charter School, Providence

Zahni Towns – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence

Zahria Jackson – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence



Andrew DePietro Memorial Scholarships - Made possible by the generosity of the DePietro Family

Earl O'Donnell – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Genesis Albino – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence



Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarships - Made possible by the generosity of the O'Donnell Family

Abby Yiu – Dayspring Christian Academy, Attleboro, MA

Anthony Garnica – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence

Harper Donnelly – The Compass School, Kingston

Kaya Barden – Davisville Middle School, North Kingstown



Jo-Ann Ragosta Memorial Scholarship - Made possible by the generosity of the Ragosta Family

Castiel Agresti – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence

Mishika Basu – St. Mary Academy - Bay View, East Providence

