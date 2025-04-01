2025 Class Of The ARTS Scholarships Program Revealed

the Providence Performing Arts Center's Community Outreach Committee has revealed that 101 Rhode Island middle school students have each received an ARTS Scholarship of up to $600 to attend an arts program or camp of their choice this summer. Eight of these recipients have received a special memorial Scholarship supported by the DePietro, O'Donnell and Ragosta families to carry on the artistic spirit of their loved ones.
The ARTS Scholarships program is made possible by Textron Charitable Trust, Ocean State Charities Trust and PPAC's Annual Fund Donors, with additional support from WPRI 12.
Janet Fogarty, Chair of the Community Outreach Committee of the PPAC Board of Directors, said, “I know that I speak for all members of PPAC's ARTS Scholarships sub-committee when I say that we are encouraged and inspired by the student applications we receive each year. We appreciate the opportunity to play a small part in helping Rhode Island middle school students pursue, and in some cases discover, their passion for the arts.”
Karen Warfield, Community Affairs Manager at Textron, Inc., said, “Congratulations to the 2025 winners! For more than two decades, the Textron Charitable Trust has been proud to support the PPAC ARTS Scholarships program. We are honored to play a role in the lives of students across the state who pursue their artistic passion each summer.”
The 101 students making up the 2025 ARTS Scholarships class is the largest group to receive Arts Scholarships since the program began in 1996. The PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the PPAC Board's Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program, thanks to a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest, a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center which featured local, volunteer gospel choirs.
P.J. Prokop, Director of Marketing at PPAC, said, “Everyone at PPAC feels tremendous pride in providing middle school students with the opportunity to pursue their interests and develop their talents via summer arts education programs based right here in Rhode Island. Congratulations to all the ARTS Scholarship recipients; we hope your individual experiences this summer will inspire you to continue following your dreams.”
The ARTS Scholarships 2025 awards will be presented during a special ceremony in May for scholarship recipients and their invited guests at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
The ARTS Scholarships recipients for 2025 are:
- Abby Elizabeth Santos Aguilar – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston
- Abigail Mendonca – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence
- Abigail Williamson – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Alice Richards – St. Michael's Country Day School, Newport
- Alyvia Perogino – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Amber Prensa – Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence
- Amiya Bynum – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston
- Angelina Bianco – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Angelise Vargas – Highlander Charter School, Providence
- Annabella Licciardi – St. Joseph School, West Warwick
- Annabelle Blazier – Winman Middle School, Warwick
- Anthony Nardolillo – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Aria Shekleton – Home School, Woonsocket
- Ariahaj Feliciano – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Aubree Garza – Samuel Slater Middle School, Pawtucket
- Aubree McCormack – Joseph H. Gaudet Middle School, Middletown
- Ava Furtado – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston
- Avery Rueb – Ponaganset Middle School, Glocester
- Ayla Souphida – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Bella Ferrazzano – Park View Middle School, Cranston
- Brandy Henry-Mejia – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston
- Brookylnn Duffy – Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School
- Brynn Lynch – The Compass School, Kingston
- Caidyn DaSilva – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Cassidy Bowers – Nathan Bishop Middle school, Providence
- Cecelia Reynolds – Davisville Middle School, North Kingstown
- Celia Usmar – Meadowbrook Waldorf School, Richmond
- Crosby Lowe – John F. Deering Middle School, West Warwick
- Daniel Ortega Cortez – Blackstone Valley Prep Junior High School, Central Falls
- Desire Candanedo – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence
- Destiny Viau – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Eduard Gonzalez – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence
- Elijah Frechette – Hamlet Middle School, Woonsocket
- Elizabeth Zaray Salguero Juarez – Highlander Charter School, Providence
- Emily Munoz Mendez – The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls
- Emily Welesko – Wickford Middle School
- Emma Fox – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Emma Young – Park View Middle School, Cranston
- Erika Infante – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence
- Ethan Maknoxa – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Finnegan Chadwick – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Grace Van Sickle – Providence Classical Academy, Warwick
- Hailey Mejia – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Hannah Silva – Home School, Cranston
- Ivan Nanson – Kickemuit Middle School, Warren
- Jacoby Doris – Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School, Woonsocket
- Jaxen Garcia – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence
- Jay Melo – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence
- Jose A. Santos – Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence
- Journie Calvert – Nathan Bishop Middle School, Providence
- Julia Little – Barrington Christian Academy
- Justin Law – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Katherine Smith – Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School, Woonsocket
- Katie Mandel – North Cumberland Middle School
- Khloe Mendonca – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Leah Fernandez Carbajal – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Leah Hicks – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Liana Odabashyan – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston
- Liana Villa-Palacio – Saint Cecilia School, Pawtucket
- Lianna Mosunic – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston
- Liliana Dion – Birchwood Middle School, North Providence
- Lillian Lin – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Lily Dillon – Winman Middle School, Warwick
- Luis Erazo – The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls
- Maggie Chase – Tiverton Middle School
- Maria Walker – Ponaganset Middle School, Glocester
- Marley Mendes Araujo – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston
- Maya Mendonca – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Michelle Phothisane – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Monty Eagan-Bloom – The Croft School, Providence
- Naomi Geist – St. Pius V Catholic School, Providence
- Nareg Odabashyan – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Nayeli Ferrer – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston
- Olivia Perry – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Olivia Phok – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Olivia Zeng – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Piper Hartman – Home School, Providence
- Riley Jimenez – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Russell Pine – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Rylee Taul – Home School, West Warwick
- Samantha Bustos – Blackstone Valley Prep Junior High School, Central Falls
- Samuel Brotherton – Winman Middle School, Warwick
- Sera Sorvillo – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Skylar Roberts – Warwick Veterans Memorial Middle School
- Sofia Batres – Hugh B. Bain Middle School, Cranston
- Valentina Colon – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
- Vera Mkrtchian – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston
- Victoria Davis – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Violet Grant – St. Mary Academy - Bay View, East Providence
- Xaony Rodriguez – Paul Cuffee Middle School, Providence
- Yasmine Baheneka – Highlander Charter School, Providence
- Zahni Towns – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
- Zahria Jackson – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
Andrew DePietro Memorial Scholarships - Made possible by the generosity of the DePietro Family
- Earl O'Donnell – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Genesis Albino – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
Keri Anne O'Donnell Scholarships - Made possible by the generosity of the O'Donnell Family
- Abby Yiu – Dayspring Christian Academy, Attleboro, MA
- Anthony Garnica – Roger Williams Middle School, Providence
- Harper Donnelly – The Compass School, Kingston
- Kaya Barden – Davisville Middle School, North Kingstown
Jo-Ann Ragosta Memorial Scholarship - Made possible by the generosity of the Ragosta Family
- Castiel Agresti – Edward R. Martin Middle School, East Providence
- Mishika Basu – St. Mary Academy - Bay View, East Providence
Comments
To post a comment, you must register
and login
.