16th Annual Providence Improv Fest Returns in September

September will be sweet for the annual PROVIDENCE IMPROV FEST, when it will be celebrating its sixteenth year! The FEST--which started with 3 local troupes in 2004--now showcases over 40 of the best local and national acts in the improv comedy world. The FEST will bring back some favorites from years past, while introducing an exciting array of improv performers to beautiful downtown Providence.

The FEST will run September 12-14th in the heart of our capitol city once again appearing at AS220 Black Box (95 Empire Street), as well as on the AS220 Main Stage (115 Empire Street).

The FEST remains dedicated to showcasing a broad spectrum of comedic theater artists who excel at creating scenes, characters, and situations in the moment.

There will also be workshops led by nationally recognized improv instructors, as well as a variety of events that will make for a weekend full of fun and surprises.

For more information, visit the PROVIDENCE IMPROV FEST website at www.providenceimprovfest.com. facebook.com/providenceimprovfest.com twitter @PVDimprovfestInstagram @PVDimprovfest#PVDIF16





