Women's Theatre Festival 2020 Launches July 1

It's almost July and you know what that means....it's time for the 5th annual Women's Theatre Festival! In response to COVID-19 and the needs of our presenters and patrons, WTF is excited to present this year's Festival 100% virtually. Wherever you are in the world, you can take part!

With over 130 pieces of programming, 4 program tracks, and a combo of ticketed, free, and donation-based events, WTF will be going strong 6 days a week throughout the month of July. The entire line-up can be viewed on Sched, our official Festival app and website.

The 4 Program Tracks Are:

WTFCon- Our conference track with workshops, panels, and training opportunities. Sessions range from 1 to 4 hours in length and can be purchased as a Full Festival Pass or a la carte through Eventbrite and will be presented via Zoom.

WTFringe- Our (virtual) performance series. WTFringe performances are unticked donation-based events and will be presented on WTF's Twitch channel, primarily on Saturdays, through out the month.

Festival Fridays- Each Friday in July will be packed with special events such as the Keynote Conversations series along with opportunities to virtually socialize and network with fellow Festival-goers.

WTFamily- A hybrid track dedicated to supporting the needs of parent artists and family participants. Check the Sched for workshops for kids, meet-ups for parents, and more!

Highlights include: Anti-Racist Theatre Workshop with Nicole Brewer, a special workshop performance of XIX by Jacqueline E. Lawton, Christine Toy Johnson's Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom & talkback with members of Asian American Performers Action Coalition, Keynote Conversation: Black Women of the American Theatre, productions with the Jewish Women's Theatre, Arts At The Palace, virtual theatre trainings, & so much more!

For More #WTvirtualF2020 visit www.womenstheatrefestival.com,

