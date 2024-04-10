Video: First Look at Theatre Raleigh's TICK, TICK… BOOM! Directed By Original Cast Member Amy Spanger

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Theatre Raleigh's first MainStage show of the 2024 season now on stage - Tick, Tick...Boom! The production is Directed by original cast member, Broadway veteran, Amy Spanger!

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick… Boom! This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles. Everyone will love this youthful, endearing, and thoughtful piece, and will surely embrace the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life’s most difficult challenges. Tick, Tick… Boom!

Theatre Raleigh is a professional, non-profit theatre company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. It grew out of the original “Hot Summer Nights at the Kennedy” Series, begun in 2005 by K.D. Kennedy Jr. and his son, Michael Kennedy. The series operated out of the K.D. and Sara Lynn Kennedy Theatre, a 133-seat black box space around the back of the Duke Energy Center performing arts complex. In 2009, Lauren Kennedy Brady took over the series from her father and brother, building it into a year-round professional company that she renamed Theatre Raleigh. The organization officially incorporated as a nonprofit in 2013. Under Kennedy-Brady’s leadership, Theatre Raleigh has grown into one of the top theatre destinations in the Triangle, employing both local professionals and Broadway veterans. The company still continues its beloved Summer Series, but has expanded its programming to include a Family Series, a new works initiative, various concert events, and a number of educational components.

