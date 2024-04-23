Video: First Look At GATSBY'S PROHIBITION PARTY at Theatre Raleigh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Theatre Raleigh's immersive theatrical performance and cocktail experience - Gatsby's Prohibition Party - on stage from April 24-28, 2024.

The audience will step back to the Roaring Twenties during the 75-minute show adapted from the iconic novel. Guests, who must be at least 21-years-old, will enjoy three specialty cocktails and dance alongside Daisy Buchanan, listen to firsthand accounts from Nick Carraway, and even meet the enigmatic Jay Gatsby himself. The show was conceived by Theatre Raleigh's executive director Lauren Kennedy Brady and Eric Woodall, a Broadway casting director and former executive artistic director of North Carolina Theatre. The show was written and directed by Woodall, and choreographed by Krista Saab Bennett.

Guests are encouraged but not required to wear their finest 1920s attire to the shows. Here is the show schedule:

Wednesday, April 24: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 25: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 26: 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets at $60 for general admission and $70 for cafe tables. More information can be found at https://theatreraleigh.com/gatsbys/. Tickets can be purchased at https://feverup.com/m/163219.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.

