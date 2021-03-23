Victoria Clark Virtually Visits Elementary School Theatre Class in Kinston

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clark is known for her roles in shows such as Gigi, Sister Act, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Mar. 23, 2021  
Broadway actress Victoria Clark virtually joined a class in Kinston, NC earlier this week., WITN reports.

Clark spoke virtually with theater students at Southeast Elementary School in Kinston, about their interest in the arts and acting, and taught the students some exercises they can use to become successful in the future.

She also talked to the children about women's history in theatre as part of International Women's History Month.

"Since this is the very first elementary school theatre class in the county, I'm really just excited that the students went from not being able to experience theatre to learn from broadways best, and I'm really excited they can learn her wisdom today," said Theatre Arts Teacher Holly Holder.

Read more on WITN.


