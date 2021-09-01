The Raleigh Ringers to Perform in Holiday Concerts at the Duke Energy Center this December

There's no better way to ring in the holidays than by joining The Raleigh Ringers for their annual holiday concerts at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. This Raleigh holiday tradition will feature the group's unique interpretations of sacred, secular, and popular music, including a little bit of rock 'n' roll.

There will be two performances at Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh, NC: 4pm on Sunday, December 12, 2021 and 7:30pm on Monday, December 13, 2021. This concert marks the 20th year the ensemble will perform in the venue, home to the North Carolina Symphony.

"We are excited to return to sharing our music live for the 2021 Holiday Concerts," says David Harris, director. "Raleigh is our home, and our performances here are always a highlight for us. Attending our concert is a tradition for many families, and we can't wait to celebrate the holidays with our hometown."

More information and tickets for the concert at Meymandi Concert Hall are available online through The Raleigh Ringers. Ticket prices: Adults - $20; Seniors - $18; Groups of 10 or more - $16, Students - $10. Tickets go on sale September 1 and are available through Ticketmaster or the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts box office.

http://www.rr.org/HolidayConcert