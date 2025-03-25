The Complex Names Mara Craft as New General Manager

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Complex has promoted Mara Craft to General Manager of the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater. She will also oversee the partnership agreement of Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Throughout her 27-year career at the Raleigh Convention Center—starting as an assistant to most recently Director of Sales and Marketing— Craft has shown outstanding leadership and a strong dedication to the industry. She has driven sales growth, built meaningful relationships, and has been instrumental in bringing some of the largest conventions and events to Raleigh, which help to contribute millions of dollars in economic impact to the area each year.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with our clients and stakeholders and has touched every department throughout the years, inspiring much of the center's growth and opportunity. She works diligently to highlight Raleigh as a desired destination and I am eager to see what she brings to the operations side in her new General Manager role,” commented Executive Director Kerry Painter.

Craft is an active member of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), is an Advisory Board Member for the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, and serves on various committees for the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA). She also served as a tri-chair of the International Bluegrass Music Association's (IBMA) Local Organizing Committee, which handled the strategic organizing and planning of the IBMA Bluegrass Live! Street Festival, which set records during its 12-year run in Raleigh.

In the General Manager role, Craft will manage daily operations for the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater, including a pivotal role in the major expansion and relocation projects for the two venues.

"I'm honored to lead the Raleigh Convention Center and Red Hat Amphitheater as we drive growth and innovation. With a passion for venue management and staff development, I'm confident that, with our talented team, we'll continue creating unforgettable experiences that strengthen Raleigh's cultural and economic impact," said Craft. She will begin her new position on April 19.

