Thalian Hall Launches Capital Campaign With Historic Transformation

Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has revealed a groundbreaking project that will double its square footage, establishing itself as one of the most advanced theatres in the American South, just as it was on its opening night in 1858. This ambitious transformation of historic City Hall will enhance Wilmington's cultural landscape, providing new performance venues, an education center, studios, updated guest amenities, a recording studio, an incubation center for the development of new work, a martini bar, a coffee shop, and more. This project pushes the boundaries of high-level production quality, education, workforce development, and regional and national engagement.

With this transformation, Thalian Hall is taking a bold step forward, preserving its historic legacy while meeting the evolving needs of the region. This reimagination will feature:

Innovative & Varied Performance Venues – Designed to accommodate a variety of experiences, including theater, music, dance, film, gaming, immersive experiences, events, and other experimental forms in three new venues.

Education Center – Dedicated space focused on workforce training and entrepreneurial support for emerging artists and production, Pied Piper Theatre, archives library, tours, resident activities, teacher curricular support, and training.

Modern Amenities and Accessibility Improvements – Ensuring a comfortable and inclusive experience for all visitors while respecting the charm and historical significance of Thalian Hall, including a coffee shop, martini bar, expanded restrooms, and an expanded lobby.

Under the leadership of the THCPA Board of Trustees and CEO Shane Fernando, Thalian Hall continues to serve as a cornerstone of Wilmington's thriving arts scene. "This project represents a transformative moment for our city and region," said Fernando. "By expanding our space and enhancing our ability to educate a future generation and support the performing arts, we are ensuring that Thalian Hall continues to serve as a beacon of creativity, innovation, and cultural enrichment for generations to come."

Their capital campaign launched on Monday, March 24th, 2025. Please visit ThalianHall.org to learn how to become involved.

Preserving the Past, Building the Future

As the oldest consecutively operating theatre in the country, Thalian Hall has a rich history of artistic excellence. This renovation project honors that legacy while embracing the future, ensuring that Wilmington continues to be the crown jewel of the Carolina Coast. For more information, updates on the renovation, or to support this initiative, please visit www.thalianhall.org. Join us in shaping the future of Thalian Hall—where history and innovation come together to create unforgettable experiences.

About Thalian Hall

Thalian Hall, est. 1858, is one of America's most prized historic theatres and the only surviving theatre designed by the lauded 19th-century architect John Montague Trimble. Designated as the #1 historic theatre in the nation by Architectural Digest, Thalian Hall's ornate theatre is proud to be the crown jewel of the Carolina coast. The historic structure also houses City Hall, making it the cultural and political center of Wilmington, NC, spanning three centuries.

Famous faces that have appeared on the main stage include Oscar Wilde, Frederick Douglass, Joseph Jefferson, Marian Anderson, Lillian Russell, and Dizzy Gillespie. Everyone from the Ziegfeld Follies to Buffalo Bill's "Wild West" show with live horses has played the hall. Presently, bustling Thalian Hall hosts over 700 events per year, including the Main Attractions Series, world-class touring artists, and is the home of many robust local theater, music, dance, and film organizations raising top talent of the American South. With a commitment to presenting world-class performances, Thalian Hall continues to enrich the region with diverse programming that celebrates the performing arts.

