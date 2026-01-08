Broadway Veteran Caitlin Carter Gives $1M to Launch UNCSA Ballet Scholarship

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UNSCA has revealed that Broadway performer Caitlin Carter will give a $1 million gift to The School of Dance at UNCSA, to establish a scholarship to provide one out-of-state high school ballet student per year with full tuition, room and board.

Carter is a graduate of the high school ballet program in the School of Dance. Her Broadway credits include “Victor/Victoria,” “Swing,” “Chicago,” and more. Carter also served for 14 years as a board member of Career Transition For Dancers.

“You never know where solid training and a willingness to take chances is going to take you,” she shared. "Everybody has a different path. You have to be open to possibilities, and having a comprehensive education and rigorous coaching is going to lead you to a lot of places. My strong ballet technique made me stand out when I got to Broadway. I hope that this scholarship will help future generations of performers stand out on any stage."