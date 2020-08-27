Temple Theatre Successfully Navigates Summer Conservatory 2020 in the Midst of the Health Crisis

Temple Theatre held seven summer conservatories operating with NC government mandates and CDC regulations for summer camps.

Theatre with social distancing and masks? That is exactly how theatre professionals in Sanford, NC inspired a group of young artists this summer and successfully navigated their Summer Conservatory 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis. Temple Theatre held seven summer conservatories operating with NC government mandates and CDC regulations for summer camps. Students and staff participated with the required face masks, mandatory temperature checks, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing, 6-feet social distancing and the stage, studios and theatre were cleaned and sanitized on a strict schedule throughout the day. Students were excited to have the opportunity to return to the theatre even with social distancing regulations.

Rehearsals were conducted with smaller groups of ten or less culminating in one performance at the end of each conservatory. Because of assembly mandates, performances were held without an audience and recorded to share with families. Students between the ages of 4-18 participated in the virtual production of The Show Must Go Online!, and in-person productions of We Are Monsters, 13 the Musical, The Lion King Jr., a two week Shakespeare Intensive and two Rising Stars conservatories of Surfin' Safari and Barnyard Boogie.

The summer musicals were directed by Temple Theatre's new Director of Education, Alease Timbers, choreographed by Meg Young, who appeared as Sandy in Temple Theatre's production of Grease, with Musical Direction by James Clark Jr. Guest Artist, Patrick Osteen joined the staff to lead the two-week Shakespeare Intensive and Patrick Holt conducted classes for Temple's Rising Stars, an introductory conservatory for aspiring students ages 4-7.

Producing Artistic Director, Peggy Taphorn says "It was great to be able to creatively engage Temple's youth in a safe environment, even with a reduced conservatory size. All of the productions were educational, fun and a smashing successes!"

Director of Education, Alease Timbers, has shared her experience on "Teaching in-person Drama in Uncertain Times" on the teacher's forum Playing with Plays: Shakespeare for Kids playingwithplays.com, "Always find the positives. This is something I would encourage each day with our staff and students. Before rehearsal we would pass positive energy to everyone in the room. I think this helped our students realize we are all in this together."

For information about Temple Theatre's Fall Conservatory opportunities, visit templeshows.com

