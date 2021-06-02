THE MOUNTAINTOP Opens Next Week at Raleigh Little Theatre

Raleigh Little Theatre concludes its 2020-21 season with Katori Hall's "The Mountaintop," running June 10-19 in RLT's outdoor Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre. The production is sponsored by North State Bank and features the directorial debut of Phillip Bernard Smith.

RLT's "The Mountaintop" is a reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, "I've Been To The Mountaintop," an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

"'The Mountaintop' is an incredible play that presents a fictional account of the last night of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life," said Patrick Torres, RLT's artistic director. "The show reminds us that Martin Luther King, Jr. was just as human as we are and thereby challenges all of us to pick up the baton in the fight for justice."

RLT will host virtual community conversations about the themes of the production and MLK's legacy throughout the run of the show. Dates, times, and more details will be announced soon on RLT's website.

For the comfort and safety of audiences and volunteers, a maximum of 300 tickets will be sold for each performance. All performances will take place outside in the Stephenson Amphitheatre. Tickets are general admission, but attendees will be limited to designated seating areas to promote appropriate social distancing between groups. Masks will not be required when seated but are encouraged in outdoor common spaces and required indoors.

The show is recommended for ages 16 and up due to adult themes and strong language.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "The Mountaintop" is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, and is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

"The Mountaintop" runs from June 10-19 in the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. The Saturday, June 19, performance at 8:00pm features audio description for those with visual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.