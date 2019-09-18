Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld And Lawrence Yurman To Helm STARDUST ROAD

Temple Theatre announces casting for the World Premiere production of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road. This original production will be co-produced by Temple Theatre and Hoagy Carmichael's son, Hoagy. At the helm of this New Musical Journey of Hoagy Carmichael's classic music is Director, Susan H. Schulman and Choreographer, Michael Lichtefeld who collaborated on the Broadway productions of Little Women, The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden, and Sweeney Todd. Serving as Musical Director and Arranger is Broadway Musical Director and Arranger, Lawrence Yurman.

Using the music of Hoagy Carmichael with dance, seven actors tell the story of four decades in America: the early years of Ragtime, Jazz and Blues, the romance of New York in the 1930s, the tumultuous and uncertain years of World War II, and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood. The story follows the musical evolution of Hoagy Carmichael and shows the progression in relationships from innocent to more complicated. This is the story of friendship thru four decades and of how we all grow up to find our own Stardust Road.

The show started with a workshop in New York and then had a workshop production at Indiana University Department of Theatre, Drama and Contemporary Dance in Bloomington, IN, hometown of Hoagy Carmichael.

Featured in the cast are Jordan Barrow, Marckus Blair, Rachel Fairbanks, Jenny Mollett, Brianna Mooney, Jake Wood and Richard Riaz Yoder,. (Bios attached)

The remaining artistic team for Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road includes Gavan Pamer (Associate Musical Director), David Castaneda (Lighting Design), Tab May (Scenic Design), Alex Allison (Costume & Wig Design), and Jon McKone (Sound Design).

