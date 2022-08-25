Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Squonk Performs Free Outdoor Spectacle At NC State LIVE's 50th Anniversary Block Party 

Between Squonk's concerts, the event will feature performances by student groups, NC State LIVE t-shirt giveaways, tasty treats and more.

Register for Raleigh News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  
Squonk Performs Free Outdoor Spectacle At NC State LIVE's 50th Anniversary Block Party 

Squonk performs Hand to Hand, a participatory event propelled by Squonk's rollicking live music, as part of NC State LIVE's 50th Anniversary Block Party on September 18, 2022.

Led by Co-Artistic Directors Jackie Dempsey and Steve O'Hearn, Squonk is a group of Pittsburgh-based musicians and artists producing boisterous outdoor spectacles that fuse fantastical visual design, playful staging, and high-energy original music. Hand to Hand is a joyous, participatory event that brings audiences together for a humorous, uplifting visual extravaganza. Propelled by Squonk's rollicking music, the show features two giant purple puppet hands, designed so the audience can grab the rigging and be part of the show.

Between Squonk's concerts, the event will feature performances by student groups, NC State LIVE t-shirt giveaways, tasty treats (Howling Cow anyone?) and interactive art-making activities for the whole family. The event takes place at Stafford Commons (behind Talley Student Union).

Schedule

  • 1 p.m. Gates open & crafting begins

  • 1:30 p.m. Student performances

  • 2 p.m. Squonk's Hand to Hand

  • 3 p.m. "Happy Birthday" sung by secret guest performers + cake cutting & ice cream

  • 3:15 p.m. Student performances

  • 4 p.m. Squonk's Hand to Hand

For more information, visit:

https://live.arts.ncsu.edu/nc-state-live-2022-23-season/50th-anniversary-block-party/





More Hot Stories For You


Ira David Wood III's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To DPAC, December 14-18Ira David Wood III's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To DPAC, December 14-18
August 22, 2022

Ira David Wood III's beloved musical comedy, A Christmas Carol, returns to DPAC for six performances on December 14 – 18, 2022. 
Hendersonville Theatre to Present THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE in OctoberHendersonville Theatre to Present THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE in October
August 17, 2022

Hendersonville Theatre will present The Haunting of Hill House by F. Andrew Leslie, from the novel by Shirley Jackson October 14-23. 
ANNIE On Sale At DPAC On This Thursday!ANNIE On Sale At DPAC On This Thursday!
August 16, 2022

DPAC announced today that ANNIE will come to DPAC October 18 – 23, 2022, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC's new season.
Tickets For HAIRSPRAY at DPAC Go On Sale This WeekTickets For HAIRSPRAY at DPAC Go On Sale This Week
August 15, 2022

DPAC announced that HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will come to DPAC November 15-20, 2022, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC's new season.   
DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Sale at DPAC This WeekDEAR EVAN HANSEN on Sale at DPAC This Week
August 8, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen will return to DPAC for eight performances November 1 – 6, 2022, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.   