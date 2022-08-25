Squonk Performs Free Outdoor Spectacle At NC State LIVE's 50th Anniversary Block Party 

Squonk performs Hand to Hand, a participatory event propelled by Squonk's rollicking live music, as part of NC State LIVE's 50th Anniversary Block Party on September 18, 2022.

Led by Co-Artistic Directors Jackie Dempsey and Steve O'Hearn, Squonk is a group of Pittsburgh-based musicians and artists producing boisterous outdoor spectacles that fuse fantastical visual design, playful staging, and high-energy original music. Hand to Hand is a joyous, participatory event that brings audiences together for a humorous, uplifting visual extravaganza. Propelled by Squonk's rollicking music, the show features two giant purple puppet hands, designed so the audience can grab the rigging and be part of the show.

Between Squonk's concerts, the event will feature performances by student groups, NC State LIVE t-shirt giveaways, tasty treats (Howling Cow anyone?) and interactive art-making activities for the whole family. The event takes place at Stafford Commons (behind Talley Student Union).

Schedule

1 p.m. Gates open & crafting begins

1:30 p.m. Student performances

2 p.m. Squonk's Hand to Hand

3 p.m. "Happy Birthday" sung by secret guest performers + cake cutting & ice cream

3:15 p.m. Student performances

4 p.m. Squonk's Hand to Hand

For more information, visit:

https://live.arts.ncsu.edu/nc-state-live-2022-23-season/50th-anniversary-block-party/