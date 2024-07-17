Spotlight: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, playing July 17th - 28th at Theatre Raleigh!



With wit and absurdity, Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day toils and troubles of celebrities, social networking, and age into a laugh-out-loud comedy that will tickle your funny bone and stimulate your mind.



Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.



Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike plays July 17th - 28th at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center in the De Ann S. Jones Theatre, located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road.



Tickets are on sale now at theatreraleigh.com

