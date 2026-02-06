Thalian Hall and Thalian Association Announce 1776: THE MUSICAL Leading Cast

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts and Thalian Association Community Theatre are proud to announce their co-production of 1776: The Musical, running March 13 through 15, 2026 at historic Thalian Hall.

The production features a standout cast, led by Carson Sikorsky as John Adams, Mark Sutton as Ben Franklin, Christopher Jones as Thomas Jefferson, and Christopher Lin as John Hancock.

"It makes sense to produce 1776 in 2026 since it's the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence," said Chandler Davis, Artistic Director at Thalian Association Community Theatre and Director of 1776. "While the show covers what happened over a chunk of time 250 years ago, the topics and situations discussed are still very much relevant today; so much so that I feel audience members might even be surprised. We are still discussing a lot of the same themes today as a country. Wilmington has such a fantastic artistic community, and we have some really fabulous performers in the show. At the end of the day, this musical is about doing what's right and facing the realistic obstacles that get in the way. It's about deciding to push forward, even when the job seems to be too big. And I think that's something all people can relate to. Anyone who loves history and/or theatre will have an absolute blast."

This production is made possible through the support of the Landfall Foundation, North Carolina Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, John William Pope Foundation, and Thomas S. Kenan III Foundation.