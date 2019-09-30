Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Seconds Show at DPAC

By popular demand an additional show for Sebastian Maniscalco You Bother Me Tour has been added to DPAC on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale Today, September 30 at Noon:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster Charge by phone at 800.745.3000

Fresh off a wildly successful, two-year-plus run on his Stay Hungry Tour, Billboard's 2018 Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalcoreturned this month with his new You Bother Me Tour. The man the New York Times calls "America's hottest comic" has extended the initial run adding 20 more dates in 2020 across the U.S. and Canada, including DPAC in Durham for Two Shows on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

With stops in high-profile cities and arenas such as Boston's TD Garden, Los Angeles's The Forum and Montreal's Bell Centre, the new tour will also have the Chicago native returning to the Windy City for a performance at the famed United Center in Chicago Nov. 2.

"There's nothing like going to a live show and seeing it in real life," Maniscalco says in a recent interview with Forbes, who named him as one of the Top 10 highest-grossing stand-up comedians in the world in 2019. "Is there a comedy bubble that's going to pop soon? Yet to be seen, but as I've been in this business, it has gotten progressively better each year and I don't see it slowing down."

Not only has the star power of Maniscalco rocketed upward in the past few years thanks to shows described by Billboard as 'devastatingly full force comedy," but also due to his high energy Netflix Original special - "Stay Hungry" - streaming now. The special, which was taped over a span of five sold-out shows at the legendary Radio City Music Hall, had Maniscalco playing for a total of 28,312 long-time fans and early believers in his unique comedic voice.

Although he may not have started his career in film, Maniscalco's loyal fans will continue to see more acting roles from him with a performance opposite Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. The film arrives in select theaters on Nov. 1 and premieres on Netflix Nov. 27. Maniscalco is set to attend the world premiere of the film with the star-studded cast at this year's New York Film Festival on Sept. 27.

Later this month he will begin work on his next role as famed producer Giorgio Moroder in Spinning Gold a film about '70s Casablanca Records chief Neil Bogart starring Michelle Monaghan, Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris and more.

For more information, please visit sebastianlive.com.





