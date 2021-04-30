Raleigh Little Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season of New Heights

Raleigh Little Theatre's 2021-22 Season of New Heights was announced on April 30, 2021, during a live video on the theatre's Facebook page. The season is a revised version of the theatre's previously announced 2020-21 Season of Great Heights, which was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is thrilling to be able to announce a full season as we prepare to welcome volunteers and audiences back through our doors after a year of limited operations," said Patrick Torres, RLT's Artistic Director. "RLT has revised our canceled 2020-21 season with the safety of our audiences, performers and volunteers in mind. And we are excited to present a season of shows that have never been produced at RLT! With unforgettable music, exhilarating stories, and a diversity of characters, these plays will inspire us to rise from great depths to new heights as Raleigh Little Theatre comes back stronger than ever."

The Sutton Series includes Beehive: The 60's Musical, a celebration of the powerful female voices of the 1960's, Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, and the first local community theater production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. In the Gaddy-Goodwin Series, Eric Coble's The Velocity of Autumn is a wickedly funny and touching discovery of the fragility and ferocity of life. The Family Series features a musical adaptation of the Elephant & Piggie book series called Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!" along with a play starring everyone's favorite almost-six-year-old, Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook.

In addition, RLT will present a site-specific production of William Shakepeare's As You Like It, over the summer as the culmination of RLT's Teens on Stage / Teens Backstage summer intensive program. The production will take place in the Stephenson Amphitheatre and Raleigh Rose Garden in July 2021, and tickets will be available for purchase beginning May 3, 2021.

RLT's specialty holiday production will be determined based on safety considerations and gathering restrictions and will be announced at a later date.

RLT plans to maintain social distancing in all theatre spaces during the new season and will be requiring masks for patrons ages 5+ for at least the fall lineup of shows. They will reassess the mask requirement ahead of spring shows. The theatre will continue to utilize its outdoor space, the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre, for the majority of shows presented in 2021. All announced performance venues and seating capacities are subject to change based on health and safety guidelines at the time of the performance.

Single tickets for the first half of the 2021-22 season will go on sale July 1, 2021. The remainder of the season will go on sale in the fall, at a date to be announced in the coming months. Tickets will be available for purchase by calling the box office 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5:00 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.

In order to fulfill outstanding season ticket purchases from RLT's postponed 2020-21 season and maintain the ability to sell single tickets at reduced seating capacity, the theatre will not be selling new season memberships or subscriptions for the 2021-22 Season of New Heights at this time.

SUTTON SERIES, presented in the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre and Cantey V. Sutton Theatre

Beehive: The 60's Musical, Musical

Pride and Prejudice, Romantic Comedy

In the Heights, Musical

GADDY-GOODWIN SERIES, presented this year in the Sutton Theatre

The Velocity of Autumn, Comedy

FAMILY SERIES, presented in the Stephenson Amphitheatre and Sutton Theatre

Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", Musical

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, Comedy

SPECIALITY SHOWS