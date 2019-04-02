John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Is Coming To DPAC

Following its Tony-nominated hit Broadway run seen by tens of thousands, Tony Award-winner John Leguizamo's one-man play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS will play DPAC on July 9th.

Tickets start $39.50 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com



The WOW Agency brings LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS to DPAC as part of a North American tour premiering at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York and will travel across the country including engagements in Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and San Antonio among others. For more information on tickets and upcoming city engagements, please visit LatinHistoryOnTour.com.



LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS concluded its successful run on Broadway on February 25, 2018. The original 16-week engagement was extended an additional three weeks on opening night, November 15, 2017. The production was the first play of the 2017-2018 season to recoup its entire capitalization.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story (Tony nomination) and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award). Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

Fresh off the celebrated and financially successful Broadway run of Ghetto Klown, Leguizamo began his acclaimed work on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS. The play had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre followed by its New York premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), the Tony-nominated production of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is produced by THE WOW Agency, Berkeley Repertory Theatre and The Public Theater.

For more information, please visit www.LatinHistoryOnTour.com





