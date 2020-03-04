Jerry Herman On Broadway Comes to Sandhills Repertory Theatre

"Jerry Herman on Broadway" is being presented by the Sandhills Repertory Theatre March 20-22 at the Hannah Bradshaw Activities Center Theatre at the O'Neal School. Jerry Herman is responsible for the finest that Broadway has to offer, including "Mame", "Hello Dolly", "La Cage aux Folles", "Mack and Mabel", "Milk and Honey" and many more. Bette Midler just won a Tony award for the revival of Dolly and we will be doing an entire medley of all the hits from that show, and solos and duets from all the other shows along with amazing tap dancing by some of Broadway's finest. The same cast as "Gershwin on Broadway" will perform !

Show dates are March 20 at 730pm, March 21 at 730pm and March 22 at 3pm (matinee). Tickets are all $38 and can be purchased online at www.sandhillsrep.org, Given Library in the Village and Nature's Own in Southern Pines (next to 195 restaurant).





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You