Single Tickets On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away will take the stage at Theatre Raleigh from April 1-19, 2026; single tickets are available now!

The heart-soaring Tony Award winner tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in a small Newfoundland town after Sept. 11. Joyous, foot-stomping and full of heart, this unforgettable musical celebrates community, kindness and the connections that change our lives. The cast of the Theatre Raleigh production features a mix of Broadway and local stage veterans, including:

Dana Costello whose Broadway credits include "Suﬀs," "Finding Neverland," "Pretty Woman," and "Jekyll & Hyde." She also performed in Theatre Raleigh's production of "The Trip to Bountiful" last year.

Jeremy Woodard will revive his role as Kevin T, which he did on the national tour of "Come From Away." His other Broadway and national tour credits include: "Waitress," "School of Rock," "Rock of Ages," "Wicked," Glory Days" and "Hairspray." He grew up in Garner and recently relocated to Raleigh; this will be his Theatre Raleigh debut.

Chelsea Wilson is a professional voice teacher and Broadway vocal coach, with credits including "The Phantom of the Opera," "School of Rock," and "Masquerade." This show marks her return to the stage and her Theatre Raleigh debut.

Yolanda Rabun of Atlanta is a Theatre Raleigh veteran having performed in more than 20 shows and concerts. She's also a recording artist with five studio albums.

Seib's work will be familiar to Theatre Raleigh fans since he has directed a number of recent shows, including "The Play That Goes Wrong," "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Fun Home," and last season's, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company recognized for its high-caliber musicals, dramas and concert series featuring exceptional talent from North Carolina to Broadway. Ticket sales for the 2026 season have already set records.