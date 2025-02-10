EVERYONE'S A CRITIC With Adam Feldman Will Be Performed as Part of Ruth Pauley Lecture Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series will present "Everyone's a Critic" with Adam Feldman on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. in Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Sandhills Community College. This is the fourth event in the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series' 37th consecutive season of free lectures from renowned thinkers, statesmen, and arts and entertainment figures.

Adam Feldman serves as President of the venerable New York Drama Critics' Circle, a position he has held since 2005. He is the Theater and Dance Editor and chief theater critic for Time Out New York, where he has been on staff since 2003, making him the longest-tenured theater critic in New York City. He covers Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions, dance shows, cabaret performances and other events in New York City.

In 2024, Mr. Feldman received the Friend of Off Broadway Award from the Off Broadway Alliance. He has written for Canada's Globe and Mail and National Post, as well as for Out, Show Business, and Broadway.com, among other publications. He has been a regular co-host on the Public Television shows "Theater Talk" and "Theater: All the Moving Parts," and served as the contributing Broadway editor for the Theater World book series.

Mr. Feldman will discuss how he became a theater critic and how he manages to see hundreds of shows a year while maintaining a fresh perspective. He will explore his criteria for reviewing shows and his priorities in writing his reviews, and he will discuss the democratization of criticism in the internet era and the challenges facing critics amid diminishing media influence and resources. Mr. Feldman will also provide an overview of the role of critics in the past, present and future, and make an argument for the continued relevance and value of criticism in public discourse.

Adam Feldman received his Bachelor's Degree in English and American Literature and Language from Harvard University, where he graduated with high honors and was awarded the Helen Choate Bell Prize for merit in the field of American literature.

Seating is general admission. Concessions will be available in the BPAC lobby. Each Ruth Pauley lecture lasts a comfortable 60 minutes with an opportunity for the audience to pose questions at the end. It is followed by an informal gathering with the speaker and an additional opportunity for concessions in the lobby.

Ruth Pauley lectures are always free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. Visit ruthpauley.org or TicketMeSandhills.com.

Comments