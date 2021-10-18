Digital Rush Lottery Announced for TOOTSIE at DPAC

DPAC has announced that beginning today, October 18th at 9:00 AM, a digital rush lottery will take place for TOOTSIE. TOOTSIE will premiere at DPAC October 19-24, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC.

A limited number of $25 seats will be available via an online lottery. The lottery will happen online only the day prior to each designated performance. Please Note: Locations vary per performance. In some cases, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, in most cases multiple seats will be split up and not adjacent to each other.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/tootsie and select the lottery entry page.

Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend. Registration for all performances begins at 9:00 AM the day prior to the registered performance and will close at 2:00 PM.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Guests will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes the day prior to the registered performance, guests will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

After payment has been received, guests can pick up tickets at DPAC no sooner than 1 hour before show time with a valid photo ID.



ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Guests must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Digital lottery tickets are for single seats and pairs. Tickets are non-transferable, and seats may not be located together. All lottery prices include taxes and facility fees. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

About TOOTSIE

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

The creative team for TOOTSIE includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for TOOTSIE includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of TOOTSIE is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com