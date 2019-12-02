December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Raleigh Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Raleigh:
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Holiday Production
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Musical (Local)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best Play (Local)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Best Touring Production
Nehemiah Lawson - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 8%
Ty Myatt - BONNIE AND CLYDE - NRACT 8%
John Eric Parker - ANNIE - North Carolina Theatre 6%
Gus Allen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 15%
Greg King - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%
Stephen Moore - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 8%
Zoi Pegues - ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
Alexa Lasanta - ANNIE - North Carolina Theatre 8%
Blair Thompson - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 8%
Libby Seymour - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 18%
Yolanda Rabun - NO FEAR AND BLUES LONG GONE: NINA SIMONE - PlayMakers Repertory Company 15%
Connie McCoy - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 11%
Ellenore Scott - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 13%
Jacob Toth - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 11%
Jacob Toth - GREASE - Temple Theatre 9%
Alex Allison - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 13%
Claudia Stephens - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%
LeGrande Smith - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 8%
Jesse Gephart - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 9%
Suzanne Agins - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%
Eric Woodall - ANNIE - NC Theatre 8%
Craig Rhyne - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 17%
David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%
Jesse Gephart - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Theatre Raleigh 9%
Gianmarco Colucci - MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 20%
Jude Stumpf - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 9%
Freddy Perkins - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 6%
Ira David Wood, IV - A LIFE IN THE THEATRE - Theatre In The Park 14%
Brandon J. Pierce - NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 11%
Sean McCracken - JUNK - Theatre Raleigh 10%
Brett Williams - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 11%
Brianna Mooney - GREASE - Temple Theatre 11%
Allison Podlogar - SWEENEY TODD - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 10%
Peggy Taphorn - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 14%
Olivia London - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%
April Mae Davis - NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 10%
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, THE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 18%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 16%
BLACK NATIVITY - Justice Theatre Project 12%
David Casteneda - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 21%
Matt Artigues - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 7%
Marika Kent - MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%
MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 16%
BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 12%
GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 11%
OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 14%
ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
James Clark - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 30%
Edward robinson - ANNIE - NC Theatre 7%
Sarah Wussow - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%
BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 15%
NATIVE SON - Playmakers Rep 8%
BRING IT ON - NCT Conservatory 7%
BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 18%
THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%
NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 10%
Adam Koch - IN THE HEIGHTS - NC Theatre 11%
Sarah Harris - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%
Abby Kuchar - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 10%
Jon McKone - BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 18%
Eric Alexander Collins - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 14%
Eric Collins - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 12%
HAMILTON - DPAC 44%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - DPAC 15%
THE KING AND I - NC Theatre/Duke Energy Center 9%
