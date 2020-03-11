CHICAGO Will Return to DPAC in June

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN and its PURE ENTERTAINMENT!

DPAC has announced that CHICAGO will play a strictly limited engagement at DPAC from June 20 - 21, 2020, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.

Tickets start at $35 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and go on sale Thursday, March 26th at 10:00 AM:

· Online at DPACnc.com

· Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

· Ticketmaster.com

· Groups of 10 or more will go on sale March 16th by emailing Groups@DPACnc.com

"We are excited to welcome the legendary hit Broadway musical, CHICAGO back to DPAC this summer," said Rachel Traversari, Senior Director of Marketing at DPAC. "This acclaimed show is not to be missed."

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.

CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. And now it's coming to your town!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!

Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO! We're hotter than ever.





