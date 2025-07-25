BWW Q&A: Billy Harrigan Tighe on Waitress at THEATRE RALEIGH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Raleigh, a professional nonprofit theater company in North Carolinaâ€™s capital, continues to attract national attention with its bold programming and impressive casting. Recent productions have featured Broadway stars including Ariana DeBose, Beth Leavel, Rachel Bay Jones, and Norm Lewis â€” and its 2024 staging of Waitress adds another name to the list: Billy Harrigan Tighe, taking on the role of Dr. Pomatter.

Known for its commitment to artistic excellence, Theatre Raleigh has established itself as a creative hub for both local and national talent, and its production of Waitress promises to continue that tradition.

Tighe has appeared on Broadway in Pippin and originated the role of Tucker in The Heart of Rock & Roll. His international credits include Elder Price in the West End production of The Book of Mormon, and Off-Broadway as Anthony in Sweeney Todd. Heâ€™s toured nationally in Finding Neverland, Wicked, Dirty Dancing, and more. Outside of performance, Tighe co-directs City Springs Pre-Professional Conservatory with his wife, Kristine Reese, and runs a boutique photography and consulting company. We spoke with him about preparing for the role of Dr. Pomatter.

What drew you to the role of Dr. Pomatter in Theatre Raleigh's production?

Waitress has always been a show I had hoped to do at some point in my career. It's absolutely a dream role. The show is fresh, funny, full of colorful characters but at its core is the story of people who feel stuck and need a wild leap to move forward in life. I'm drawn to characters that allow me to explore different aspects of myself and Dr. Pomatter has tons to explore. It's rare in musicals to have book scenes that are 4+ pages long and gives us time to sit in a scene. We get to work on great musical comedy moments, but also work scenes as if we're in a play.

How has your experience been working with the Theatre Raleigh team?

Working with the Theatre Raleigh team has been amazing. For me, it's been a combination of new and old friends who are enthusiastic about putting on the best show we can. We're deep into rehearsals now and the environment has been filled with deep conversation, snacks, laughter and hands down some of the best singing I've ever heard.

What do you think makes Theatre Raleigh stand out as a theater company?

Theatre Raleigh is full of top notch theater professionals on and off stage. They produce musicals, plays and develop new works all while attracting local talent and talent from across the country. It means every production is a unique team of individuals from all over who work intensely to create the most magical productions possible. They've created an environment that guarantees that shows are effective, but also means the working environment is familial. What makes that stand out is that the team at Theatre Raleigh have built an environment that makes us feel supported as artists, but also get to know us as people. We're building a show that could be successful anywhere, but has heart that can only be found in the south.

How does this role challenge you as an actor?

This role has many challenges. Vocally, it requires considerable range and flexibility, which will take plenty of rehearsal to gain expertise. I think the primary challenge though is the balance of comedy and earnestness. Pomatter is a rather neurotic and nervous character, but ultimately becomes the primary love interest. Exploring how to balance the developing relationship, nervous behavior and high notes should be plenty to keep the challenge going.

How have you prepared for your role in this production?

I had seen the show when it was on Broadway, but have generally tried to steer clear of YouTube or any clips from other productions so I can invest in finding my own interpretation. Generally, I read the script several times before we start to become familiar with the text, but allow space for rehearsal to inspire choices. I also create recordings of all scenes that I read flatly as all characters so I can go on walks and just listen to the dialogue. My goal is to understand the character from the perspective of the audience and then try to understand and justify his actions through my personal prep work. Then rehearsal becomes about exploration and play.

What about the story of this show resonates with you personally?

Waitress at its core is the story of people with a bright light that has either been dimmed by internal or external forces. It gives insight into many ways people can find themselves stifled or trapped in life and how to change those circumstances. It's a beautiful story about family, chosen family, community and its power to transform our lives... if we're ready to make a change.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production?

I hope audiences take away a mile in Jenna's shoes. Theatre at its best offers its audiences an opportunity to empathize with a situation outside of themselves and find parallels that resonate in their own lives. Waitress offers us a chance to look at the decisions and situations we find ourselves facing and hopefully take the leap toward growth.