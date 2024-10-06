BLACK NATIVITY DURHAM Returns To The Stage in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of Durham's Top Holiday Traditions, Black Nativity Durham, will return to the stage December 20-22, 2024. Presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble with co-producers Wendell Tabb and Xavier Cason, the annual holiday production is celebrating 18 years of excellence in community theatre. Adapted and directed by Wendell Tabb, but originally conceived by Langston Hughes, Black Nativity Durham is a soulful, gospel musical that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and exhibits the true reason for the Christmas season. In keeping with the production's tradition, the show will open on the third weekend in December at its usual venue, Hillside High School's John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater 3727 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC. Black Nativity Durham runs from Friday, December 20, 2024, through Sunday, December 22, 2024. The performance dates and times are Friday, December 20 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, December 21 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm; and Sunday, December 22 at 3:00 pm. Tickets for the production can be purchased online at www.blacknativitydurham.com. Proceeds will support the Jeanne H. Lucas Scholarship Fund.

Black Nativity Durham is Wendell Tabb's adaptation of the story about the birth of Jesus Christ based upon Hughes' version of the Christmas story. Tabb's adaptation has transported audiences to the momentous birth of Christ for over a decade. "Black Nativity Durham has a perfect home with Triangle Performance Ensemble. As it has been nurtured and cared for in our community for almost twenty years, I am excited to see this amazing gospel experience reach even more hearts and souls with this year's celebration," states the show's co-producer and musical director Xavier Cason. Composed of both original music and contemporary gospel favorites, Black Nativity Durham is different each year. "We are celebrating 18 years of Durham's Black Nativity. This is an annual event that has similar traditions all over the world," says Mr. Wendell Tabb, the director and co-producer. "Our adaptation features a cast of over 100 of some of the Triangle's most talented singers, dancers, actors and musicians, all coming together on one stage to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ," said Tabb. "It's an amazing group of musicians and singers that come to put together this show. Seeing so many individuals with such a wealth of talent work so seamlessly together year after year is another outstanding feature of the show," says Cason.

Although presented annually, Tabb and Cason work diligently to create new artistic experiences throughout the production. "Over the years, the show's music has evolved tremendously featuring gospel classics, rousing contemporary spiritual pieces, and original music and arrangements," said Tabb. Audiences can look forward to experiencing an uplifting and undeniably spiritual celebration. Black Nativity Durham is a wonderful opportunity for all generations to focus on the true meaning of the Christmas season.

TRIANGLE PERFORMANCE ENSEMBLE (TPE) is a nonprofit theatre arts company of Durham, North Carolina. The organization aims to develop professional talents in the performing arts (theatre, music, dance) for Durham and surrounding communities. TPE seeks to provide golden opportunities for audience members to experience innovative and creative theatre. Dr. Linda Kerr Norflett is the founder and Chair Emeritus.

For more information, visit www.blacknativitydurham.com.

