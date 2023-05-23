2023 BMC PRESENTS Concert Series Features World-Class Broadway, Bluegrass, Beatles & More!

The start of the 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival – running June 3 through August 19 – is less than a month away!

In addition to inspiring symphony, opera and chamber performances, the acclaimed summer music festival has curated a world-class gathering of artists to headline its BMC Presents non-classical series of concerts including Bryan Sutton, Branford Marsalis Patti LuPone , Tommy Emmanuel, and Béla Fleck, plus a symphonic tribute to The Beatles. Primary summer festival performance venues include BMC’s open-air, lakeside Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium and the new Parker Concert Hall, as well as the Porter Center at Brevard College. For tickets, which start at only $24, visit Click Here or call the BMC Box Office at 828.862.2105.

“BMC Presents concerts not only expose our audiences to an exceptional offering of musical genres, instrumentalists and singers, but also offer BMC students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see, perform with, and be mentored by legendary performers like Bryan Sutton, Patti LuPone Branford Marsalis , and Béla Fleck,” said Mark Weinstein, President & CEO, Brevard Music Center. “We must also extend our deep thanks and gratitude to our sponsors and partners: Hampton-Inn Brevard (BMC Presents Series), Drs. Joanne and Tom Parker and The Robinson-Hill Humanitarian Fund (Legendary Artists Series), and Mountain Song Productions (Co-producer of Sutton, Emmanuel, and Fleck concerts). Without their enduring support, BMC could not bring the highest quality of artistry and excellence to our stages – and our classrooms – each season.”

Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 PM, the Music Center welcomes back iconic guitarist, Bryan Sutton, for his second annual North Carolina Guitar Celebration, produced in partnership with Mountain Song Productions. This celebratory BMC Presents concert at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium not only highlights the culmination of Mr. Sutton ’s 2023 Blue Ridge Guitar Camp, but also honors the 100th birthday of one of North Carolina’s most legendary guitarists, Doc Watson. Special guests include: Darrell Scott, Sierra Hull & Justin Moses, Andrew Marlin (Watchhouse), Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Dom Flemons, Jon Stickley, Ed Helms (The Office and The Hangover movies), T. Michael Coleman Jack Lawrence , Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers), Courtney Hartman, Marcel Ardans, Matt Munistari, Jake Eddy, and Woody Platt (Founding Member, Steep Canyon Rangers).

Friday, June 16 at 7:30 PM, internationally-acclaimed saxophonist Branford Marsalis makes his BMC debut in a (near sell-out!) concert at the Porter Center, Brevard College. BMC Presents: Branford Marsalis with Jazz @ Brevard features Mr. Marsalis – accompanied by an all-star group of Jazz Institute faculty and students – in a swinging night of beloved tunes and timeless standards. In addition to his concert appearance, Mr. Marsalis will conduct private workshops and masterclasses with Jazz Institute participants during his stay in Brevard.

Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 PM, Revolution: The Music of the Beatles (A Symphonic Experience) extends BMC’s opening weekend of celebration and brings to life the greatest songs of the Fab Four. BMC Resident Conductor Ken Lam leads the Brevard Sinfonia in a BMC Presents symphonic tribute – featuring hits such as “Penny Lane,” “Hey Jude,” “All You Need is Love,” and more – that will have you dancing on the lawn and in the aisles of Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium!

The richness of world-class artists and instrumentalists continues in July as BMC Presents: Tommy Emmanuel – Sunday, July 23 at 7:30 PM, produced in partnership with Mountain Song Productions. The real-time exuberance that this multiple GRAMMY-nominated guitarist brings to every note of every song he plays is palpable and infectious. His fans are in love with his unbound talent as a guitarist of multitude and his ability to play three parts at once, always with pure heart and real soul. BMC can’t wait to welcome this true virtuoso to the Whittington-Pfohl stage in his BMC Summer Festival debut.

The 2023 Brevard Music Center Summer Festival season closes with the now perennial favorite, Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Concert, Saturday August 19 at 7:30 PM, produced in partnership with Mountain Song Productions. Curated and hosted by 15-time GRAMMY winner Béla Fleck, this BMC Presents concert at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium is not only the culmination of Mr. Fleck’s 2023 Blue Ridge Banjo Camp at BMC, but also our celebration of “all things banjo.” Special guests include: Tony Trischka Kristin Scott Benson, Adam Larrabee, Greg Liszt, Mark Schatz, Casey Driessen, Casey Campbell , and Bryan McDowell.

Individual tickets for all 2023 BMC Summer Festival performances are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling 828.862.2105. The Box Office at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium – on the Brevard Music Center Campus at 349 Andante Lane – is now open from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday until June 22. From June 23 through August 6, the BMC Box Office is open from Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM to Intermission and Sundays from 12:00 PM to Intermission.