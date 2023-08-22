THE BARTERED BRIDE Opens in Prague This Week

Performances run 25 August - 20 December.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month Photo 2 OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month

THE BARTERED BRIDE Opens in Prague This Week

The Bartered Bride will begin performances at the National Theatre in Prague this week. Performances run 25 August - 20 December.

Smetana and the librettist Karel Sabina masterfully mocked all those who expected the “national opera” to be an idyllic picture of the Czech countryside, with its inhabitants being virtuous and governed by high morals. The Bartered Bride is thus far more humorous than “national”. Nonetheless, its humour is precisely of the type Czechs so love, and hence Smetana’s opera, abounding in irony, scathing, occasionally even cynical, wit, as well as tenderness and simple joie de vivre, has ultimately become “national” in the best sense of the word ...

The National Theatre has presented many adaptations of The Bartered Bride, which has always been a staple of its repertoire. The 21st production of The Bartered Bride was entrusted to the film and stage director Alice Nellis. What prevails this time? Sentimental foregrounding of the life in a picturesque Czech village, or jest and the self-irony with which Smetana and Sabina imbued their opera? As interpreted by Alice Nellis, The Bartered Bride this time does not only poke fun at villagers of bygone times, but also at those who for generations have striven to find the formula for restaging the Czech "opera of operas“. Accordingly, the new production of The Bartered Bride does not only retell the story of Mařenka, Jeník, Vašek and Kecal, it is also about “how opera is made“ – how rehearsals proceed, how it gradually assumes a theatrical shape, how the director tries to make the opera “modern”, how the others frown at his endeavours, what can happen at the rehearsals, and how The Bartered Bride finally finds the right form – merry indeed, as well as moving and visually beautiful!



RELATED STORIES - Prague

1
OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month Photo
OUR UPPISH AND DEFIANT FELLOWS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague This Month

Our Uppish and Defiant Fellows comes to the National Theatre in Prague this month. Performances run 31 August 2023 - 25 March 2024.

2
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Prague Shakespeare Company This Month Photo
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Prague Shakespeare Company This Month

Prague Shakespeare Company in association with Letní shakespearovské slavnosti presents Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, directed by Guy Roberts, performed in English with Czech surtitle translation.

3
LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August Photo
LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August

Ranking among Verdi’s best-known, most romantic and most tragic operas, La traviata has held the mirror up to society and its hypocritical morals for some 170 years. The terminally ill courtesan Violetta Valéry realises that she must forgo her love for Alfredo Germont, a young man from a respectable family. After abandoning him, she dies in poverty, yet has kept dreaming of the happiness of true love.

4
THE BARTERED BRIDE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month Photo
THE BARTERED BRIDE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month

The Bartered Bride comes to the National Theatre in Prague. Performances run 25 August - 20 December

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Prague SHOWS

Recommended For You