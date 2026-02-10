International Puppet Theatre Festival Set for March in Prague

🎭 NEW! Prague Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Prague & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The annual LOUTEX 2026 International Puppet Theatre Festival is scheduled to take place in Prague from March 9 through March 14, 2026, showcasing independent puppet theatre productions for adult audiences.

The festival will be held at the Alfred ve dvoře Theatre at Františka Křížka 36 in Prague 7 and features small-stage puppet shows that explore contemporary approaches to the art form. The festival’s program is aimed at expanding the profile of puppet performance beyond traditional children’s fare.

Organizers have announced that performances will run daily throughout the six-day festival period, with attendance available on a per-show basis. Tickets for individual performances are typically available for purchase through the theatre’s box office or its official website. Pricing and seat availability vary by show; advance booking is recommended as capacity at the venue is limited. Specific ticket links and performance times will be posted on the Alfred ve dvoře official site in the weeks leading up to the festival.

LOUTEX 2026 is part of Prague’s broader spring calendar of performing arts events and follows other winter theatre and circus festivals held earlier in the season. The festival brings international and Czech companies to Prague to present short, innovative pieces that challenge traditional puppet theatre conventions. Attendees should plan travel and accommodation in advance, as the event is expected to draw local and international visitors during the mid-March period.

