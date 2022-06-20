Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to the National Theatre of Prague

Performances run through December.

Jun. 20, 2022 Â 
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to the National Theatre of Prague

"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife." Thus reads the first sentence of the best-known novel by the English author Jane Austen (1775-1817). The story, set in the countryside, ironically depicts the relationships within a family, and just as humorously treats the central problem of the parents - how to marry off all five of their daughters.

Mrs. Bennet deals with issues of manners, upbringing, morality and marriage in the society of the landed gentry. The stiff provincial atmosphere is stirred by the handsome, rich - and eligible - Mr. Bingley and his friend, the taciturn, entertaining and waspish, Mr. Darcy, who move to their neighbourhood. If Bingley likes the eldest Bennet daughter, the beautiful Jane, what will happen to the second, Elizabeth? Is it possible to fall in love against one's will?

Performances run through December. Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/pycha-a-predsudek-cinohra-1520260?t=2022-06-21-19-00



