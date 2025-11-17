FRANKENSTEIN Comes to the National Theatre in Prague

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Prague Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Prague & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Frankenstein is coming to the Natioanl Theatre in Prague this month. Performances run through 6 May 2026.

Mary W. Shelley wrote her first and most famous novel in 1818. Though it has turned a literary classic, it is mostly known from pop culture references, film adaptations, and variations emphasizing the image of a horrific monster stitched together from various body parts by the insane professor Frankenstein.

The (in)human creature secretly brought to life in the ambitious scientist’s laboratory has no name in Mary Shelley’s iconic horror novel. The creator dismisses his creation upon its ‘birth’ as a failed experiment, throwing it on a solitary desperate journey where the only thing it longs for is a compassion.

The production aims primarily to revive the original novel, where the author can speak to today’s audiences through her personal story, non-conformist life, and intellectual background.

The novel is set against the backdrop of the climate crisis of that time, caused by a massive eruption of Indonesian Mount Tambora volcano in 1816, which brought about a two-year winter. The year Mary Shelley wrote her novel is indeed sometimes referred to as ‘the summerless year’. Join us on a horror expedition through the polar wilderness and over harsh alpine peaks into the human soul, on a journey where disappointed expectations collide with brutal honesty.

Získejte novinky z Broadwaye na WhatsAppu Získejte nejnovější aktualizace, zprávy a exkluzivní obsah přímo v aplikaci.