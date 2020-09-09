Performances take place on September 9 and September 21.

Kafka: The Trial comes to The Estates Theatre on September 9 and September 21.

The National Theatre operates at full capacity and all purchased tickets remain valid. However, it is obligatory to wear a face mask or other similar protection of the nose and mouth inside the theatre.

Spectators entrance, stay in the theatre and the subsequent exit is organized by the theatre staff in a special mode so that the visitors of the individual sectors are separated from each other and do not have to meet even in the areas of refreshments, restrooms or cloak rooms.

In the dark of sleep, a door opens and a woman enters dressed in sheets of paper, symbolizing the fate and the trial that will rage against the protagonist...

Thus is the incipit of The Trial, a ballet by the distinguished Italian choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti, who has been loosely inspired by Franz Kafka's eponymous 1914 literary masterpiece - its fascinating language, traumatizing plot and still valid message.



The modern production, abounding in dramatic twists and turns, reproduces the story of Josef K., who wakes up on his 30th birthday and finds beside his bed three police agents who want to arrest him for reasons that he doesn't understand. The disoriented and incredulous protagonist is subsequently carried into a judicial machinery that drags him into a whirl of weird events.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/kafka-proces-balet-1520301?t=2020-09-09-19-00.

