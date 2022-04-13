COSMOS Comes to National Theatre of Prague Tonight

Its protagonist leaves his home in Warsaw so as to seek peace in the mountain resort of Zakopane. He abandons the familiar world anchored in the cosmos through the well-established rules and notions of reality, and discover a new one, abounding it confusing weirdness. Yet creating a novel, logically arranged system may be beyond his powers.

The production of Cosmos was the New Stage debut of the current artistic director of Brno's HaDivadlo theatre, noted for his singular penmanship and possessing bold opinions of human society.

Performances are on 13 April and 30 September 2022.

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/kosmos-1520410?t=2022-04-13-20-00.