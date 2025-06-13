BEYOND VIBRATIONS Comes to the National Theatre in Prague

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beyond Vibrations, a vibrant triple bill of contemporary ballet, is now playing at The National Theatre in Prague. The approximate running time is 2 hours 5 minutes, with 2 intermissions.

The production premiered on October 5, 2023. Performances run through 29 November.

A triple bill made up of works by distinguished contemporary choreographers. Bringing to bear modern movement vocabulary, all three pieces seek singular aesthetics, feature distinct creative refinement and profound metaphoric message, yet are also characterised by vibrating “instruments” – dancing bodies and sonorous strings.

Krzysztof Pastor, Hans van Manen and Marco Goecke set their vibrant choreographies to the vibrant music of Alfred Schnittke, Henryk Górecki, Benjamin Britten and Gustav Mahler.

