VIDEO: Escola Artística de Dança do Conservatório Nacional Students Interview CNB Dancers

Hear from dancers at the Companhia Nacional de Bailado about why they chose CNB, challenges, and more!

Apr. 4, 2021  

Working toward a professional career in dancing has its challenges and demands, but also expectations and achievements. In #Principals, Escola Artística de Dança do Conservatório Nacional students interview dancers from the Companhia Nacional de Bailado.

At what age did you decide to pursue this career? Why did you choose CNB? How do dancers balance technical rigour with individual creativity? Has your perception of the world of dance changed over time?

Find out in the video below!


Related Articles View More Portugal Stories
VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 5 of DANCING IN WAR TIME Photo

VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 5 of DANCING IN WAR TIME

Italian Film Festival 21 Comes to Portugal Photo

Italian Film Festival '21 Comes to Portugal

Teatro da Trindade Presents CARMEN, Documentary About Carmen Dolores Photo

Teatro da Trindade Presents CARMEN, Documentary About Carmen Dolores

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Companhia Nacional de Bailados DANCING IN THE TIME OF WAR Photo

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Companhia Nacional de Bailado's DANCING IN THE TIME OF WAR


