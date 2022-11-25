Sélène Saint-Aimé Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next Week
The performance is on 29 November.
Sélène Saint-Aimé comes to Teatro da Trindade in November.
The bassist, singer and songwriter was revelation of the year at Victoires du Jazz 2021, for her first record. Her musical identity explores the traditions of her Afro-descendant ancestors and develops, above all, through travel and encounters. In this concert, she performs with her quintet formation.
The event is on 29 November.
Related Stories View More Portugal Stories