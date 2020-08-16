Portuguese Actress and Cultural Leader Fernanda Lapa Dies at 77

She was known as an actor, director, and founder of the School For Women.

Portuguese actress and cultural leader Fernanda Lapa has died at age 77 on August 6.

Lapa made her debut on stage in 1962, at the student theatre of the University of Lisbon. Her first professional appearance as an actress was with the House of Comedy, which she founded.

In addition to acting, she was a director, working with Portugal's best actors. She also founded the School For Women over 25 years ago. The school provides equality between the genders in the thater and in life.

Lapa was also the leader of the STE, the Union of Stage Workers (Sindicato dos Trabalhadores do Espectáculo) for several terms, as well as the Democratic Women's Movement.

Lapa's next project was the play The First, which celebrates the centennial of playwright Bernardo Santareno. The play is scheduled to debut in November.

Watch a video message by Jerónimo de Sousa, Secretary General of the PCP, featuring clips of the actress, below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You