Pet Shop Boys, FKA Twigs, Damiano David, & More Join MEO Kalorama 2025 Festival

MEO KALORAMA returns to Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon between the 19th and 21st of June 2025, unveiling the first wave of artists for what promises to be a stellar lineup. Pet Shop Boys, FKA twigs, Damiano David, Jorja Smith, Azealia Banks, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips playing “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots”, L’Impératrice, Róisín Murphy, Scissor Sisters, BADBADNOTGOOD, and many more.

Other confirmations include Boy Harsher, BRANKO, Best Youth, Cara de Espelho, jasmine.4.t, Kelly Lee Owens, MAQUINA., Model/Actriz, and Yakuza with more to come soon. The lineup reflects the festival’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, key pillars of MEO KALORAMA’s musical curation dedication since its inception.

The fourth edition of MEO KALORAMA arrives in 2025 with a fresh shift, from its usual end-of-summer slot to kick-starting the season instead. A key stop on the European festival circuit, MEO KALORAMA takes place simultaneously in Lisbon and Madrid, attracting thousands of music lovers for three unforgettable days of music and art.

With a career spanning over 40 years, the Pet Shop Boys have become one of the most acclaimed synth-pop acts in history. At MEO KALORAMA, the London duo, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, will bring DREAMWORLD, their first greatest hits tour, packed with songs like “West End Girls”, “Always On My Mind”, and “It’s A Sin”. Since the release of “LP1” in 2014, British singer, songwriter, and producer FKA Twigs has cemented herself as a trailblazer in alternative pop and electronic music. Her latest album, “EUSEXUA”, released in January, has received international critical acclaim.



It took just four songs for Damiano David to dominate all the global charts. The Italian musician, who already has a strong connection with international audiences due to his career as the frontman of Måneskin, will step onto MEO KALORAMA’s stage for the first time under his solo project, for a show filled with his characteristic energy. Jorja Smith is one of the most celebrated voices in the contemporary British soul. Since her 2018 debut album “Lost & Found”, fans across the world have followed her rise, and now she’s set to make her long-awaited debut at Parque da Bela Vista.



Azealia Banks will also return to Portugal. The New York rapper has built a singular career blending hip-hop, pop, and dance music, with hits like “212” bringing a punch to clubs worldwide. Father John Misty will present “Mahashmashana”, his late-2024 release that solidified Josh Tillman’s status as a leading figure in modern folk. In an unmissable show, The Flaming Lips will celebrate “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots” - their 2002 conceptual album that helped define alternative music for a new generation. The American band blends psychedelic rock with electronic touches to tell a science-fiction story that inspired bands like MGMT and Tame Impala. French electro-disco band L’Impératrice has proven time and time again that they can turn any festival stage into a dancefloor. They will bring their latest album “Pulsar” to MEO KALORAMA as part of their current tour.



MEO Kalorama will also be the host of Irish singer-songwriter Roísín Murphy, whose latest album “Hit Parade” captivated audiences all over the world. Scissor Sisters, icons capable of setting any dancefloor on fire with tracks like “I Can’t Decide” and “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin” and BADBADNOTGOOD - a prodigious trio blending jazz, hip hop, and electronic music.



Boy Harsher, the American duo at the forefront of the new wave of dark electro-pop. Electronic innovator Kelly Lee Owens brings her genre-blending sound to MEO KALORAMA, weaving ethereal vocals with pulsating beats for a mesmerising live experience. Model/Actriz, the electrifying post-punk outfit, will deliver their signature high-intensity performance, pushing sonic boundaries with raw energy. The festival also marks the debut of jasmine.4.t., a rising British group signed to Saddest Factory Records, the label founded by Phoebe Bridgers, promising an exciting introduction to their unique sound.



Representing the Portuguese music scene will be BRANKO, an essential figure in electronic music with a unique career as both an artist and producer and previously part of Buraka Som Sistema, Best Youth, the veterans of dream pop and national indie, Cara de Espelho, the breakout band of 2024 with members from Deolinda, Gaiteiros, A Naifa, Ornatos Violeta, and They’re Heading West, as well as the Lisbon-based MAQUINA. and Yakuza.

MEO Kalorama will take place on 19, 20 and 21 June 2025 at Parque da Bela Vista, Lisbon (Portugal). More information about MEO Kalorama 2025 and access to tickets via www.meokalorama.pt and www.feverup.com/en.

2025 Line-up so far:

Pet Shop Boys

FKA twigs

Damiano David

Jorja Smith

Azealia Banks

Father John Misty

The Flaming Lips playing ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’

L’Impératrice

Róisín Murphy

Scissor Sisters

BADBADNOTGOOD

Boy Harsher

BRANKO

Best Youth

Cara de Espelho

jasmine.4.t

Kelly Lee Owens

MAQUINA.

Model/Actriz

Yakuza

