PANMANIA Comes to Teatro Das Figuras This Month
The performance takes place on 27 January 2022.
Panmania comes to Teatro das figuras this month. One night the show is suddenly interrupted - Theatre was considered a "very dangerous virus, highly contagious and immoral" and the suspension of all theatrical manifestations was ordered.
"Against" the "state of siege" two actors clandestinely perform in public places (buildings, squares, streets...) a show that exposes the fraud and deceit of the current Panmania which established the "state of conditioned artistic freedom".
In the end, everything ends up "fine"...
Credits:
Ana Brandão - Video and photography, graphic design, video operation and sound
André Canário - Video, interpretation
Pedro Monteiro - Playwrite, directionand interpretation
Filipe Corre - Costumes and wardrobe
Light operation - tbc
Duration: 40 minutes
Age: > 12
Prices: to be announced
Coproduction: te-Atrito and Teatro das Figuras