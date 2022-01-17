Panmania comes to Teatro das figuras this month. One night the show is suddenly interrupted - Theatre was considered a "very dangerous virus, highly contagious and immoral" and the suspension of all theatrical manifestations was ordered.

"Against" the "state of siege" two actors clandestinely perform in public places (buildings, squares, streets...) a show that exposes the fraud and deceit of the current Panmania which established the "state of conditioned artistic freedom".

In the end, everything ends up "fine"...

The performance takes place on 27 January 2022.

Credits:

Ana Brandão - Video and photography, graphic design, video operation and sound

André Canário - Video, interpretation

Pedro Monteiro - Playwrite, directionand interpretation

Filipe Corre - Costumes and wardrobe

Light operation - tbc

Duration: 40 minutes

Age: > 12

Prices: to be announced

Coproduction: te-Atrito and Teatro das Figuras