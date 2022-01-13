INTIMIDADE INDECENTE Comes to Teatro Das Figuras Next Month

Intimidade Indecente could be categorized as a romantic comedy. But it's much more than that. It's a love story. It's the story of a couple, their meetings and disagreements.

Mariano and Roberta separate at the age of 50 but, guided by the twists and turns of life, they are always somehow connected.

The staging needs no artifice. Spectators follow their reunions over the next few years, wrapped in an absolutely charming and surprising interpretation.

Passion, sex, betrayal, love, prejudice are some of the ingredients of this story that promises to thrill audiences and win over audiences in Portugal.

The performances run from 24 to 26 February, 2022.