Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTIMIDADE INDECENTE Comes to Teatro Das Figuras Next Month

pixeltracker

The performances run from 24 to 26 February, 2022.

Jan. 13, 2022  
INTIMIDADE INDECENTE Comes to Teatro Das Figuras Next Month

Intimidade Indecente could be categorized as a romantic comedy. But it's much more than that. It's a love story. It's the story of a couple, their meetings and disagreements.

Mariano and Roberta separate at the age of 50 but, guided by the twists and turns of life, they are always somehow connected.

The staging needs no artifice. Spectators follow their reunions over the next few years, wrapped in an absolutely charming and surprising interpretation.

Passion, sex, betrayal, love, prejudice are some of the ingredients of this story that promises to thrill audiences and win over audiences in Portugal.

The performances run from 24 to 26 February, 2022.


Related Articles View More Portugal Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • Andrew Burnap Joins Rachel Zegler & Gal Gadot in Disney's SNOW WHITE
  • VIDEO: Josh Gad Recalls Forgetting BOOK OF MORMON Lines on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Tops Billboard Songwriters Chart For the First Time
  • Rachel Zegler, Raul Esparza & More Star in PRINCESS OF SOUTH BEACH Scripted Podcast Series