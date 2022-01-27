Gisela Joao Comes to Teatro das figuras This Weekend
The event is on 29 January.
Gisela João is a new generation of fado singer artist, for her "Fado is felling". She edited her third album at the beginning of 2021, her most personal and intimate record, where she reveals her talent as a songwriter and composer. With four remixes of AuRora's songs, Gisela João declares her love to the disco dance floors, an old passion mentioned several times in interviews, where she tells us how she grew up amongst electronic music parties and traditional fado.
Credits:
Gisela João - Voice
Nelson Aleixo - Guitar
Francisco Gaspar - Bass Guitar
Ricardo Parreira - Portuguese Guitar
Justin Stanton - Keyboards
Álvaro Ramos and José Benigno - Sound technicians
Luís Bastos - Light technician
Gilton Andrade - Tour manager
Estelle Valente - Photography
Production: Sons em Trânsito
The event is on 29 January. Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/56031/gisela-joao.aspx.