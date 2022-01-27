Gisela Joao Comes to Teatro das figuras This Weekend

Gisela João is a new generation of fado singer artist, for her "Fado is felling". She edited her third album at the beginning of 2021, her most personal and intimate record, where she reveals her talent as a songwriter and composer. With four remixes of AuRora's songs, Gisela João declares her love to the disco dance floors, an old passion mentioned several times in interviews, where she tells us how she grew up amongst electronic music parties and traditional fado.

Credits:

Gisela João - Voice

Nelson Aleixo - Guitar

Francisco Gaspar - Bass Guitar

Ricardo Parreira - Portuguese Guitar

Justin Stanton - Keyboards

Álvaro Ramos and José Benigno - Sound technicians

Luís Bastos - Light technician

Gilton Andrade - Tour manager

Estelle Valente - Photography

Production: Sons em Trânsito

The event is on 29 January. Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/56031/gisela-joao.aspx.