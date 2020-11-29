Companhia Nacional de Bailado presents Primeira Vez.

After its debut in Faro, at Teatro das Figuras, with a full house, the program Primeira Vez takes the stage of Teatro Camões, Lisbon, between 10 and 18 December.

If you purchased ticket (s) for the dates originally scheduled, 15-18 October 2020, or for 2-4 December 2020 dates, you must change to a new date or you can request a refund of the same (s). Find out how here .

Marco da Silva Ferreira and Filipe Portugal choreograph for the First Time for CNB in a??a??a program where the collective is an impulse to explore the resilience and memory of the bodies that dance.

Marco da Silva Ferreira proposes a contemporary approach to a (collective) body in (re) construction. Filipe Portugal, former CNB first dancer, explores the memories of his journey in the bodies of the dancers who now transform them.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

