University of Portland Theatre Announces Upcoming 2021 Lineup

UP Theater at the University of Portland has announced its upcoming lineup of 2021 digital productions. The two shows are The Public and Clue: Stay-At-Home Edition, which will both take place online in spring 2021.

The Public

by Frederico García Lorca translated by Caridad Svich

March 12 and 13 at 7:30pm

Directed by Logan Starnes

In the months before he died, the great Spanish playwright Frederico García Lorca was working on a new series of plays which pushed the boundaries of theatrical representation. Included in this group of extraordinary plays is The Public, a surrealist meditation on love and the disguises we layer upon ourselves to survive the scrutiny of society. This lyrically beautiful play is an unusual, theatrical journey through acceptance of oneself in front of an unforgiving public.

Clue: Stay-At-Home Edition

April 16 and 17 at 7:30pm

Directed by Jesi Robison

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!