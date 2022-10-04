THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT Staged Readings Announced at Corrib Theatre

Corrib Theatre presents a Staged Reading of The Frederick Douglass Project-co-written by Psalmayene 24 and Deirdre Kinahan. The Project explores Frederick Douglass' consequential visit to Ireland during the Great Hunger (Famine) of 1845, and imagines his meditations on freedom and bondage during that time. His encounters with white women are particularly complex as they compare how their two nations oppress or empower them. The readings will be directed by Bobby Bermea and presented at various venues across Portland, and in the context of a symposium that will include guest speakers and community voices.

Oct. 9 @ 7pm at 21ten Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Oct 13 @ 7pm at Alberta House (aka Cerimon House), 5131 NE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211