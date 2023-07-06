THE FABBA SHOW is Bringing its 2023 Summer Tour to the Newmark Theatre This Month

Critically-acclaimed The FABBA Show will be bringing its highly-anticipated Summer Tour 2023 to the Newmark Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm.. Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba.

“There’s always a special feeling for these shows— people dress up in their best jumpsuits, white go-go boots and dance and sing with us,” said Marie-Claire Follett, who plays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad in the show.

The official International ABBA Fan Club calls them the “best ABBA since ABBA,” which is really all you need to know. But The FABBA Show is also famed for its flashy stage production, complete with costumes, choreography and plenty of audience interaction. They’ve also been known to stay after the show for selfies.

So dig out your platforms and enjoy all your favourite hits including “Mamma Mia”, “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “SOS,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me Knowing You,” and many more

Performance Details:

The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA comes to the Newmark Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm. Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba. Tickets are $45 - $150, plus fees, and may be purchased online at www.portland5.com or at the Portland’5 Box Office.

VIP Packages are available for $150, which include premier seat and pre-show party with the cast with appetizers, merch T-shirt, a private two song acoustic concert by the band, photo opportunities and an official VIP laminated pass. The pre-show VIP party begins at 7:25 pm.

The Box Office is located at 1111 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, OR 97205 and box office hours are currently Tuesday-Friday 10AM–6PM. The Newmark Theatre is located in Antoinette Hatfield Hall 1111 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, Oregon 97205. The show is appropriate for all ages.