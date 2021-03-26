Risk/Reward Presents TAX DAY TELETHON With Carla Rossi & Pepper Pepper

This April 15th, on annual and official Tax Day, Pepper the P-sychic and Carla the Holistic Healing Life Coach welcome audiences through mind-and-body-affirming modalities as they simultaneously try to sell audience members (and special guests!) their wares, in this hour long Tax Day telethon-style livestream fundraiser for Pacific Northwest artists, presented by Risk/Reward. Viewers will have the chance to see theirr own future, AS THEY'RE LIVING IT, and might even see some special guests who are guaranteed to make everyone's day brighter, mind righter, and heart lighter.

Risk/Reward, a presenting organization in Portland, Ore., has supported local Native performance artist Anthony Hudson and drag/video artist Pepper Pepper's work since 2012, when The DECEPTiCONS, "the most prestigious post-contemporary performance dance group in PDX that has never done a show before," premiered W*RQ at the Festival of New Performance.

These two stalwarts of the Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance are coming together for a very personal and very special reason: To support Pacific Northwest Artists in an especially crucial time of need. As we begin recovering some semblance of normalcy (whatever that means!), Risk/Reward aims to support artists in our region by bringing live, in-person performances and digital offerings to Portland audiences and beyond. The most important piece of the puzzle: Paying artists what they're worth! For that, we need the help of audience members, viewers, and fans, to continue supplying artists with a platform, creating space to share work, share ideas, and come together as a community in love with art.

This is Risk/Reward's FIRST EVER fundraiser for artists in the PNW. All proceeds will go towards paying artists to create and show their brilliant, astonishing work to Portland audiences and beyond. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can to receive the Zoom code to join the show, plus audience members will have the opportunity to text-to-donate while watching.

When: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Pay-What-You-Can (Suggested value of $20) at https://risk-reward.org/event/taxdaytelethon/