Rick Lewis Stars In AS I WAS SAYING... An Evening Of Stories And Songs At Bridgetown Conservatory

Rick Lewis, founder and artistic director of Bridgetown Conservatory, will present an evening of stories and songs in a one-man cabaret: "As I was Saying..."

Rick has a collection of titillating and comical stories of his work in New York city as an audition pianist for William Finn ("America Kicks Up its Heels"), Stephen Sondheim ("Sunday in the Park with George"), Cy Coleman ("The Life") and more. Rick's stories will weave through an evening of musical theatre songs and more.

"I had the great fortune to work in the New York theatre during the late '70s through the early '90s. I had some amazing opportunities with incredible people. It still amazes me that I got to do what I did! It's just fun to share some of the wonderful, silly, beautiful things that happened. And to share the truth on a couple of those things!" said Rick Lewis about his cabaret.

Performances will take place at Bridgetown's Black Box Theatre. 711 SW 14th Avenue, Portland Oregon 97205. All proceeds go to Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The evening will include silent auctions and other surprises.

